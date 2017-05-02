Afrika Tikkun and Khaliques form a partnership to support youth skills development and employment

Amongst the many hurdles placed before young South Africans trying to find work, appropriate clothing for the corporate environment is often overlooked. Yet it can mean a world of difference for the confidence of the individual. The right clothing is a passport to the world of work. It goes a long way to determine whether that person will adjust to their new environment, will shape their mindset accordingly and fit in.

Earlier this year, Khaliques ran a promotional campaign that allowed for Khaliques customers to trade in their old business suits and, in turn, receive a 30% discount off of the price of a new one. Khaliques is collaborating with Afrika Tikkun to give life to 150 of these suits by introducing them to new owners who are in need of business suits as they enter into the world of work. It is the first of the 1000 suits that Khaliques have pledged to donate annually.

“This initiative is designed to help young people get a head start in life. Our work is really to connect these young people with the world of work. What we discovered over many years of doing this type of work is that the problem with introducing these youth to the world of work isn’t so much about the training, it’s really about who they are, their self-image,” explained Errol Pillay, CEO Afrika Tikkun Services.

The young people have been trained and empowered by Afrika Tikkun’s Youth Skills Development and Placement Programme with skills to thrive and be productive in the workplace. When they complete the course, Afrika Tikkun places them into learnerships and entry level placement opportunities through Afrika Tikkun Services. To date Afrika Tikkun has trained 1500 young people in work-readiness skills and placed 30% of those graduates.

This collaboration will also result in a retail training facility. ”We will also be very involved in finding placements for these young graduates. We are opening a centre of excellence in the retail division for Afrika Tikkun graduates who wish to come into the retail sector. This is what we want to do for South Africa,” explained Mohammed Faeez Moosa, Managing Director of Khaliques.