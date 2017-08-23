Government notes reports of new Gautrain deal

The Gauteng Provincial Government says it has noted with concern media reports stating that Murray & Roberts Holdings acquired a 50% shareholding in Gautrain.

“The Gautrain Management Agency further notes that the Gauteng Provincial Government has not received a formal notice of any change in shareholding in BCC [Bombela Concession Company],” the provincial government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The province has not had an opportunity to review the transaction, as it is entitled to under the Concession Agreement and its approval of the change in shareholding may be required.

Media reports based on the Murray & Roberts announcement, the provincial government said, are thus premature.

“This serves to confirm that ownership of the entire Gautrain System is vested in the Gautrain Management Agency, a Gauteng provincial public entity,” Gauteng MEC for Transport and Roads, Dr Ismail Vadi, said.

