Economic indicators for 18 August 2017 (07:00)

Below are the economic indicators for 18 August 2017 as at 07:00
(Values in parentheses indicates previous closing values.)
Rand / US dollar R13.17 (R13.17)
Rand / Euro R15.52 (R15.52)
Rand / British Pound R17.00 (R17.00)
Brent Crude Price per Barrel $ 50.10 ($ 50.10)
Gold per fine-ounce $ 1 287 ($ 1 287)
Platinum $ 976 ($ 976)
Fuel price from 2 August 2017
Petrol 95 per liter R13.05, (R12.86)
Petrol 93 per liter R12.82, (R12.63)
Diesel .05 per liter R11.26, (R10.97)
Diesel .01 per liter R11.32, (R11.02)
Interest rate and CPI
Primary rate 10.25% (21 July 2017)
Repo rate 6.75%
Inflation (CPI) 5.34% (May); 5.25 (April); 6.13% (March)
