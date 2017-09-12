Economic indicators for 12 September 2017 (07:00)

0
Economic indicators for 12 September 2017 (07:00)
Economic indicators

Below are the economic indicators for 12 September 2017 as at 07:00

(Values in parentheses indicates previous closing values.)

Rand / US Dollar R12.97 (R12.91)

Rand / Euro R15.53 (R15.50)

Rand / British Pound R17.08 (R17.00)

Brent Crude Price per Barrel $ 53.78 ($ 53.78)

Gold per fine-ounce $ 1 324 ($ 1,337)

Platinum $ 981 ($ 1 001)

Fuel price from 6 September 2017

Petrol 95 per liter R13.72, (R13.05)

Petrol 93 per liter R13.49, (R12.82)

Diesel .05 per liter R11.70, (R11.26)

Diesel .01 per liter R11.76, (R11.32)

Interest rate and CPI

Primary rate 10.25% (21 July 2017)

Repo rate 6.75%

Inflation (CPI) 5:34% (May); 5.25 (April); 6.13% (March)

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Budget deficits predict problems for South Africa The mid-term budget debate is approaching, and South Africa's economy is junk status, plus possible further downgrading by rating agencies due to Sou...
Economic indicators for 11 September 2017 (07:00) Below are the economic indicators for 11 September 2017 as at 07:00 (Values in parentheses indicates previous closing values.) Rand / US Dollar ...
Economic indicators for 07 September 2017 (07:00) Below are the economic indicators for 07 September 2017 as at 07:00 (Values in parentheses indicates previous closing values.) Rand / US Dollar ...
SA economy exits technical recession South Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.5% in the second quarter of 2017, Statistician General Pali Lehohla said on Tuesday. At a med...