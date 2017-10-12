Economic indicators for 12 October 2017 (07:00)

0
Economic indicators for 12 October 2017 (07:00)
Economic indicators

Below are the economic indicators for 12 October 2017 as at 07:00

(Values in parentheses indicates previous closing values.)

Rand / US Dollar R13.50 (R13.67)

Rand / Euro R16.03 (R16.15)

Rand / British Pound R17.90 (R18.04)

Brent Crude Price per Barrel $ 56.94 ($ 56.61)

Gold per fine-ounce $ 1 296 ($ 1 288)

Platinum $ 932 ($ 929)

Fuel price from 4 October 2017

Petrol 95 per liter R14.01, (R13.72)

Petrol 93 per liter R13.74, (R13.49)

Diesel .05 per liter R12.12, (R11.70)

Diesel .01 per liter R12.18, (R11.76)

Interest rate and CPI

Primary rate 10.25% (21 July 2017)

Repo rate 6.75%

Inflation (CPI) 5:34% (May); 5.25 (April); 6.13% (March)

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 A view from the Gautrain cockpit source Read more at Moneyweb South Africa Today - South Africa Economy
‘You can never say you know enough, never be compl... Lynette Ntuli of property, asset and infrastructure development and solutions firm Innate Investments talks about the property sector and how the indu...
Series 2, Episode 2: The Judy Dlamini Business Lea... Judy Dlamini is a soft-spoken, feminine, business titan. She is a remarkably adaptive professional who has morphed from a family doctor into an invest...
Reserve Bank speaks on KPMG The Reserve Bank has refuted claims that it has instructed banks on what steps they should take against auditing firm KPMG. “The South African Rese...