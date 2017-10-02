Economic indicators for 02 October 2017 (07:00)

Related Post

South Africa’s National Development Plan can... Something is surely wrong when many influential people endorse or reject a document none of them have read. The document is South Africa’s Nationa...

Eskom suspends CFO Eskom on Friday announced the suspension of its Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh. “Eskom has suspended its Chief Financial Officer, Mr Anoj Singh...

Parastatals note suspension from BLSA Transnet and Eskom have noted their suspension from Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA). “Eskom has noted BLSA’s decision to suspend the compan...