Don’t start a business for the money…money will come

Money is the ultimate output of a business, the whole point, right? Not according to the successful businessman Brian Altriche. In fact, he believes that money should be the last thing on an entrepreneur’s mind. Which of course sounds like a somewhat counter-intuitive statement, but in this Quick Insight video clip extracted from a full length interview, Altriche explains his thinking. Once you’ve heard his reasoning, which kicks off with ‘…working for yourself is the ultimate freedom. Freedom is not money’, it’ll start making sense. By the time you get to the part where he shares how this apparently upside-down prioritising can actually make a business more successful, it’ll all make perfect sense.

source

Read more at Moneyweb

South Africa Today – South Africa Economy

