The root of many a business’s problems, unpacked by Kobus Deetlefs, MD of Deetlefs Wine Group.

Since 1992, when he first joined his father in the family wine business, Kobus Deetlefs has been exposed to a significant amount of international cultures, business people and business approaches. Today Deetlefs is a premier wine estate with awards for its business practices as numerous as the awards for its exceptional wines. However, along the way on Kobus Deetlefs’ journey, to the point where Deetlefs now exports over 80% of its wine, he and his teams have made mistakes – and learnt valuable lessons. In this Quick Insight video, extracted from a full length face to face interview with Deetlefs, he gets to the nub of many operational and cultural business problems.

