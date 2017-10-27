Business Leadership: Learning to handle failure

Sometimes the journey to greatness begins with failure. This is something that the co-founder and CEO of GreatSoft – a globally-competitive SA tech company – can wholeheartedly attest to.

In his company’s development from a software distributor, to developer and distributor of its own unique software products, he had to contend with losing over half of his clients and retrenching the same ratio of staff. But out of that near disaster came a lesson that today forms the cornerstone of GreatSoft’s highly successful business model.

In this video extract from an in-depth 30-minute interview, Morgan speaks about that valuable lesson, how the company was reshaped and why today it can boast a remarkably low 2% customer churn.

Watch the full-length video here: http://bit.ly/1X9VePz

In partnership with FNB, Moneyweb presents this bespoke leadership video series with top business people. The interview draws on the person’s life, failures and the lessons they have learnt on their journey to the successful leadership positions they hold today.

