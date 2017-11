Related Post

Blockchain Based Building Platform BitRent Announc... Blockchain platform BitRent has announced its token sale with 40% Bonus during ICO pre-sale. Construction processes are mostly monitored manually. ...

Bitcoin is Not a Bubble, It Will Continue To Grow:... While some people believe that the surging value of Bitcoin represents a financial bubble, John McAfee explains why this is not the case. Because Bitc...

Why Bitcoin will hit $500K in 3 years: John McAfee John MacAfee has made a bold statement regarding Bitcoin, claiming that each unit will be worth $500 000 in three years time. Bitcoin is here to stay,...