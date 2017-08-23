Transaction between Jimmy Manyi and the Guptas artificial

All indications are that the deal between Jimmy Manyi and the Guptas is artificial, where the Guptas try to create space between themselves and banks to open accounts in Manyi’s name and banks should be aware of it,” said Adv. Anton Alberts, chairman of the FF Plus.

He said the money could possibly be part of the money that was obtained irregularly as outlined in the Public Protector’s State Capture Report, and to expose it in the form of a loan to Manyi.

The FF Plus will, therefore, request the Financial Intelligence Center to immediately investigate any new accounts that Manyi’s firm opens.

The Guptas company Oakbay Investments announced on Monday that Manyi’s company, Lodidox, and Management, would purchase ANN7 for R300 million and The New Age for R150 million.

According to Adv. Alberts the financial intelligence center will need to establish what the origin of the funds is if the Manyi firm opens any bank accounts.

“The deal seems to be very suspicious because the company Manyi used for the purchase is dormant and the selling price, according to indications, is much higher than what the market value indicates,” said Adv. Alberts.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

