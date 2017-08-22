Pat Mokushane fired

General Major Pat Mokushane has been fired as acting head of the police crime intelligence.

This came soon after the acting police commissioner, Lesetja Mothiba, admitted in parliament that Mokushane did not have a security clearance for his post and also because he was running a business from his office. His clearance certificate was issued unlawfully and may also lead to action against Brigadier Phetlhe.

Mathiba will for the time being manage the position as head of crime intelligence.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

