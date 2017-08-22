Gupta’s media sales just a smoke screen

A surprise announcement came from the Guptas that their company, Oakbay Investments, sold their interest in their television channel ANN7 for R300 million and The New Age newspaper for R150 million.

The new buyer is Mzwanele (Jimmy) Manyi’s company, Lodidox.

Manyi was a former government spokesman and spin doctor of Jacob Zuma and has good relations with the Guptas.

This good relationship remains from the terms of the transaction. Manyi does not have the money, nor did he get a loan. The Guptas lent him the money to buy the media institutions.

So even though the shareholding changes on paper, the Guptas still has a firm hold on the two propaganda institutions.

The suspicion is that the transaction will be done purely because the big banks no longer want to do business with Oakbay and the Guptas, and they hope that the new company will be able to open bank accounts again.

Adv. Anton Alberts, FF Plus spokesperson on communications, said the Manyi transaction is a clear sign that the Guptas are getting rid of their interests in South Africa because of the pressure.

“They are now using henchmen, like Manyi, for that. Manyi, who is outspoken about white monopoly capital, will continue to stir the racial melting pot through these platforms.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

