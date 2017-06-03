Woman in US State of Arizona Admits Plotting to Bomb Prison

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A woman in the US state of Arizona has admitted to plotting to bomb a state prison complex, the state’s attorney general said in a statement.

“Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Michelle Marie Bastian pleaded guilty to Terrorism and Conspiracy to Commit Misconduct Involving Weapons,” the statement said on Friday.

According to the plea deal entered in the case, Bastian planned to bomb the Arizona State Prison Complex, where her husband, Thomas Bastian, is an inmate.

“Bastian knowingly sent items to her husband to be used to construct and set off an explosive device within the prison facility,” the statement added.

The items that Bastian sent to her husband included instructions on making a homemade explosive device, as well as terrorist propaganda about the Islamic State terror group (Daesh).

Thomas Bastian is awaiting trial on four felony counts, including terrorism, conspiracy to commit misconduct involving weapons and conspiracy to promote prison contraband, the statement noted.

Michelle Bastian faces up to ten years in prison, as well as lifelong probation. Her sentencing is scheduled to take place on July 14.

CC0 / Pixabay /



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – United States