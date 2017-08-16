Woman Arrested Over Participation in Toppling Confederate Statue in Durham

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Durham County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman for allegedly having taken part in pulling down the Confederate Soldiers Monument on Monday during a protest in response to a recent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, local media reported.

Takiyah Thompson, 22, was taken into custody and faced charges of disorderly conduct and damage to property, according to ABC news.

On Monday, Durham anti-racist protesters held a conference, calling for the authorities to drop all charges related to the incident.

On Saturday, white nationalists held a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia to protest authorities’ plans to remove a monument of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a city park. The rally subsequently led to clashes and culminated in the car ramming attack that killed one person and injured 19 others. In addition, two police officers died en route to the scene of the violence when their helicopter crashed.

US President Donald Trump condemned Saturday the violence at the Charlottesville rally, stating that the events were a “display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.” Two days later, Trump directly condemned neo-Nazis and white supremacists for the outbreak of violence.

© Screenshot/Derrick Lewis



