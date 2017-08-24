White House Rapid Response Director Hemming Leaves Job

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — White House Director of Rapid Response Andy Hemming has left his position, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Thursday.

Hemming’s departure on Monday was a “mutual decision that he could be help promote the president’s agenda on the outside,” Sanders told Politico. “Andy is smart and very talented and we wish him all the best.”

According to US media, Hemming’s role at the White House was to find and distribute positive stories from the mainstream media.

Hemming previously served as a Senior Adviser for Research at the Republican National Committee (RNC) and Director of Research for the 2016 Trump Presidential Campaign, US media reported.

