White House on Lockdown Over 'Suspicious Activity' – US Secret Service

The Secret Service said that the White House remained partially blocked following the suspect behind the “suspicious activity” was detained. According to the DC police cited by the One America News network, a man reported about an explosive device that was planted along the North Fence of the president’s mansion.

North fence line of @WhiteHouse is closed due to suspicious activity, Uniformed Division is responding.

The Washington Post reported citing a DC police spokesman that a suspicious package was found near the White House. The reporters have been ordered to leave the North Lawn outside of the White House, according to CBS.

President Donald Trump was reportedly not in the White House when the reports of the device emerged.

Mark Meredith, a White House Correspondent for the Nextstar media group, has tweeted that the lockdown has been lifted, saying the details of the incident are yet to be revealed.

Lockdown at the White House lifted. Waiting for more info on what caused it in the first place

