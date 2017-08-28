White House May Lift Ban on Transfer of Military Equipment to Police – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The White House might cancel the executive order issued by then-President Barack Obama in 2015, which prohibited the transfer of armored vehicles, large-caliber weapons and other similar equipment to local police departments, the outlet said, citing a document it obtained.

According to the newspaper, Attorney General Jeff Sessions may mention the new plan in his Monday speech at the annual meeting of the Fraternal Order of Police, a union for law enforcement officers.

The 1033 Program, which allows the transfer of surplus military equipment to the civilian law enforcement departments has been effective since 1996. Several waves of unrest in the US town of Ferguson in 2014-2015 and the use of military equipment there led to widespread concerns over the militarization of the police.

Obama introduced restrictions on the grounds that certain type of gear may be inappropriate for the civilian law enforcement agencies and may make police seem like “an occupying force.” The Fraternal Order of Police called Obama’s concern exaggerated at the time.

