White House Denies Approving of Supply Lethal Weapons to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US administration on Thursday denied media reports that claimed it had approved “in principle” sending lethal weapons to Ukraine.

“No, this is wrong,” the White House national security official Michael Anton has told Sputnik.

The Wall Street Journal’s article came out a day after Congress unveiled a new US defense spending bill that authorized $350 million in security aid for Ukraine in 2018. Part of this money was earmarked for “defensive lethal assistance.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that a decision by the United States to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine would fuel the conflict in the country’s east, an argument voiced by former President Barack Obama in rejecting similar proposals.

