White House Chief of Staff Briefs Trump on Barcelona Incident

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kelly is aware of the incident in central Barcelona that occurred earlier on Thursday and is advising Trump of the situation, NBC News reported citing a White House official.

At least 13 people were killed in a van ramming attack in Barcelona on Thursday, Cadena Ser radio has reported citing police sources. The van hit pedestrians in Barcelona’s central Ramblas area.

Following the attack, two armed men have barricaded themselves in a bar in Barcelona’s city center.

It was also reported that the CIA warned Catalonia police of possibility of a similar van ramming attack in Barcelona’s Rambla two months in advance.

