WH Chief of Staff Calls for Counsel to Investigate Clinton-Era US-Russia Deal

“The American people really do have a right to know what their government does… have a right to know what their government is doing on any given day, and by this same token what private citizens are doing if they break the law,” Kelly said in a Fox News interview.

Kelly also said that the proposed counsel should also investigate the funding of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democrats’ alleged role behind the Trump-Russia dossier.

“We need to find someone who’s very, very objective, who can get to the bottom of these accusations. I think it’s important. Again, the American people have an absolute right to know these things,” he said.

In 2010, the US State Department, Hillary Clinton, the Barack Obama administration approved a deal under which Canadian uranium mining company Uranium One, which controls 20 percent of the total production capacity in the US, was acquired by a subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned corporation Rosatom.

During his electoral campaign, US President Donald Trump claimed that Clinton might have indirectly benefited by not opposing the transition of Uranium One under the control of the Russian state corporation Rosatom. In particular, he accused the former state secretary of giving Russia one-fifth of the total production capacity of uranium in the US.

Last week, US House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes said an inquiry had been launched into the deal, adding that lawmakers were concerned that Congress was not informed about the matter. Earlier, the Senate Judiciary Committee also announced that it would be investigating the deal.

