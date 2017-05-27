USAID Debars 12 Companies, Individuals Over Syria Aid Fraud Scheme

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Twelve companies and individuals have been barred from working with the US government for five years over their role in a fraud scheme in which they profited from humanitarian aid to Syria, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Office of Inspector General said in a statement.

“The US Agency for International Development (USAID) Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced the debarment of 12 companies and individuals over their participation in a fraud scheme affecting humanitarian aid in Syria,” the statement said on Friday.

The companies and individuals were identified as Senkardes Gida San ve Tic Lt.d., Forvet, Selkas, Yigit Motorlu, Orhan Senkardes, Luan Meraku, Selcuk Benli, Ismet Kalin, Hecran Kalin, Zerrin Nalbanoglu, Erol Senkardes and Erdal Senkardes.

“To date, OIG’s investigations in Syria and the surrounding region have identified a network of commercial vendors and nongovernmental organizations employees who colluded to engage in bid-rigging and multiple kickback schemes related to Syrian humanitarian aid awards,” the statement said.

USAID’s debarment applies to all US government departments, agencies and contractors.

© Sputnik/



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – United States