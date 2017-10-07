US Watches N Korea Closely Amid Pyongyang Plans to Test Missile – Pentagon

0

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is closely watching North Korea amid Pyongyang’s plans to test a missile capable of reaching the US west coast, US Defense Department spokesperson Christopher Logan told Sputnik on Friday.

“We watch North Korea very closely but we do not comment on intelligence,” Logan said.

Earlier in the day, Russian lawmaker Anton Morozov said that North Korea was planning to test-launch a missile capable of hitting the western coast of the United States.

Morozov was among three Russian lawmakers who traveled to Pyongyang on October 2-6 to discuss the peaceful settlement of the current crisis on the Korean peninsula.

Morozov stressed that the situation demanded a prompt intervention of all interested states, especially those represented in that region, in order to prevent full-scale hostilities.

CC0

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – United States

Related Post

 US Revokes Economic Sanctions on Sudan 'in Re... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will revoke a range of economic sanctions it had imposed on Sudan effective on Octo...
Holy Tasteless! New Batman Video Game Depicts Murd... Karlov, a veteran diplomat who at one point served as the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Consular Affair...
US Envoy for Ukraine Says Minsk Deal Not Working E... MOSCOW, October 6 (Sputnik) — US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker believes that the Minsk agreements on&nbs...
Lavrov Calls Reports of Trump's Plans to With... ASTANA (Sputnik) — Earlier on Thursday, the Washington Post newspaper reported that US President Donald Trump inte...