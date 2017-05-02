US Watchdog Releases New Clinton Emails Sent Through Unsecured Server

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Judicial Watch obtained the records in response to a court order from a lawsuit filed against the State Department after failing to respond to a Freedom of Information Act request by the watchdog, according to the release.

“The new documents included 29 email exchanges not previously turned over to the State Department, bringing the known total to date to at least 317 emails that were not part of the 55,000 pages of emails that Clinton turned over to the State Department,” the release stated. “The emails show classified information was sent through the clintonemail.com account.”

The newly released documents also appear to contradict Clinton’s previous statement that “as far as she knew” all of her emails have been turned over to the State Department, the release claimed.

Clinton used a private server for official business during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 contrary to US regulations and established practice.

The FBI conducted a criminal investigation into whether Clinton intended to violate US laws, but closed it and then reopened it again on account of new evidence just days before the November 8 election.

In both instances, FBI Director James Comey recommended that the Justice Department do not criminally charge Clinton.

Judicial Watch is a US nonpartisan legal watchdog that advocates for government transparency and seeks to expose alleged misconduct by government officials through filing Freedom of Information Act lawsuits.

