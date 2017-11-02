US Tech Giants' Senate Hearing Disproves Russia Meddling Claims

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The new testimony of Google, Facebook and Twitter general counsels to the US Senate Intelligence Committee has confirmed there is no proof that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, the country’s Embassy said.

“The Congress hearings of Google, Facebook and Twitter representatives have confirmed the absence of evidence of state-backed Russian interference in the US presidential elections,” the Russian mission in Washington DC said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Google and Facebook general counsels told senators Wednesday that they have not determined that RT abused its advertising policies or accounts. Twitter’s lawyer said a day earlier only nine Russia-linked accounts appeared to have violated the firm’s ad policies.

“Blatant provocations like this are damaging the already strained US-Russian relationship,” the Embassy warned. “We hope that the ‘spirit of the Elbe [Day],’ the spirit of cooperation, including between the militaries, will prevail.”

The diplomatic mission stressed the two countries should find a way to unite their efforts and focus them on a new and bigger threat which is the international terrorism.

