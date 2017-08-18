US State Dept. Confirms 1 US Citizen Injured, 1 Killed in Spain Terror Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed the death of one American in the incident in Barcelona.

“We can also confirm there was injury of another US citizen. It was a minor injury we were told,” Nauert stated.

The US Consulate General Barcelona is currently working with Spanish authorities, Nauert added.

President Donald Trump in a phone conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday reaffirmed the readiness to provide all needed assistance to local authorities as they pursue the investigation of the event, Nauert added.

On Thursday, a van plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas street, killing 13 people and injuring more than 100 others. Several hours later, a van rammed into a crowd of pedestrians in the coastal town of Cambrils, injuring seven people, including a police officer. An injured woman later died in a hospital.

Daesh terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) claimed the responsibility for the attacks.

