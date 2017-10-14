US State Attorneys General to Sue Trump Administration Over Obamacare Repeal

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — A coalition of attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the move to cut off healthcare subsidies provided by the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said at a press conference on Friday.

“Trump’s move is unacceptable, cruel and unlawful,” Schneiderman said, referring to Trump’s announcement earlier on Friday that the United States will no longer subsidize insurance purchased from state-run exchanges under Obamacare.

Schneiderman added that the lawsuit is intended to protect access to “quality affordable healthcare.”

In May, Schneiderman, led a coalition of 18 attorneys general that successfully persuaded a federal appellate court allow the subsidies to continue while constitutional concerns were litigated.

In recent years, the US federal government has paid the Obamacare subsidies without congressional authorization, which critics claim violates a constitutional requirement that congressional approval is required for budgeting and spending money.

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order that would allow insurance companies to bypass the Obamacare exchanges and sell insurance to groups of small businesses across the state lines.

Trump’s actions on healthcare follow two failed attempts by Republicans in Congress to repeal Obamacare.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump told reporters he would sign legislation to take care of a big portion of individuals “badly hurt” under the Affordable Care Act healthcare system, also known as Obamacare. Trump characterized his upcoming healthcare measure as “very simple” but “intricate.”

Millions of Americans would be uninsured if Obamacare is repealed, according to a Brookings Institution study released earlier in September.

