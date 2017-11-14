US Senators Demand That Existing Rules to Political Ads Are Applied Online

0

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A group of 15 US Democratic Senators urged the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in a press release on Monday to apply the same transparency criteria it uses for political advertisements on radio and television to online advertisements as well.

“We believe the FEC can and should take immediate and decisive action to ensure parity between ads seen on the internet and those on television and radio,” the senators said in the release.

The senators noted that Monday is the last day of the month-long comments period to consider whether the FEC should extend to online advertisements the rules it currently applies to radio and television advertisements.

The FEC exempts a large number of online advertisements from general requirements — such as disclaimers — about who is responsible for their content, the release said, adding that the action comes in response to allegations that Russia attempted to influence the 2016 US presidential election by placing political advertisements on Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Earlier in October Twitter announced that they would no longer be allowing ads from Moscow-owned media outlets such as RT or Sputnik to run on their platforms, sparking a controversy over the reasoning behind this decision and whether it can be regarded as an attempted silencing of a media outlet. 

The Senators, led by Mark Warner, Amy Klobuchar and Claire McCaskill, said in the release that the FEC must close loopholes that allow foreign adversaries to misinform the US electorate.

Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in the 2016 US election, calling the accusations absurd and groundless.

© Photo: Kmccoy / wikipedia.org

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – United States

Related Post

 RT America Registers as Foreign Agent at Demand of... The US Department of Justice has demanded that RT America register under Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by Monday. Simonyan last week called ...
US Senator McCain Slams Donald Trump Over 'Be... US senator stressed in a press release, published on Saturday on his official website that the Russian president did not have "America's interests at...
NASA Postpones Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Launch   MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to NASA, an aircraft was detected in the vicinity of the launch pad at a NASA facility on Wallops Island in V...
'Idea That RT Had Any Affect on US Elections ... Joe Lauria: It certainly comes out of the mass mania surrounding Russia-gate, which we now know was based on paid for opposition research by the Clin...