WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The final vote was 79 to 18.

The bill passed now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.

The US House of Representatives unanimously passed a short-term funding to prevent a government shutdown on April 28.

Without a deal, the current funding for US government agencies and departments would have run out at midnight last Friday.

© Photo: Kmccoy / wikipedia.org



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – United States