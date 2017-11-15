US Senate Confirms Trump Nominee Who Justified Torture

0

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate confirmed Steven Bradbury, who justified torture techniques during President George W. Bush’s term, to serve as the General Counsel of the Transportation Department.

The Senate approved of Bradbury’s nomination with a 50-47 vote on Tuesday.

Bradbury has been criticized for authoring memos justifying waterboarding and other forms of torture during the Bush administration. He served as the acting head of the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel from 2005-09.

In June, a coalition of human rights groups urged leaders of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation to reject Bradbury’s nomination because of his conflicting record.

