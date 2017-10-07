US Revokes Economic Sanctions on Sudan 'in Recognition of Gov't Actions'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will revoke a range of economic sanctions it had imposed on Sudan effective on October 12, a senior US administration official told reporters on Friday.

“The United States has decided to formally revoke a number of economically-focused sanctions on Sudan in recognition of the government of Sudan’s sustained positive actions in five key areas,” the official stated.

The official also noted despite this action, Sudan will remain on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The sanctions being revoked do not include any Darfur-related sanctions, which will remain in place in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, the official added.

The government of Sudan is still required to make progress in the areas of humanitarian assistance and counterterrorism activities, the official said.

Washington imposed economic, trade and financial restrictions on Sudan in 1997 on accusations of state support for terrorism, destabilizing neighboring states and violating human rights. The US extended the sanctions regime a decade later over the Darfur conflict.

