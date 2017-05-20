US Regulators Reviewing Options After Court Outlaws Drone Registration Rules

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — An appellate court decision striking down rules that required drone owners to register their aircraft with the US federal government has sent officials scurrying for options in an effort to ensure airline safety, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement on Friday.

“The FAA put registration and operational regulations in place to ensure that drones are operated in a way that is safe and does not pose security and privacy threats,” the statement said. “We are in the process of considering our options and response to the decision.”

Earlier on Friday, the US Court of Appeals for the Washington, DC Circuit ruled in favor of a model airplane enthusiast who challenged the FAA’s registration requirement that was first imposed in December 2015.

The FAA claimed the rule was needed because of the threat posed by drones being flown near commercial airports.

“The 2012 FAA Modernization and Reform Act provides that the FAA ‘may not promulgate any rule or regulation regarding a model aircraft,’ yet the FAA’s 2015 Registration Rule is a ‘rule or regulation regarding a model aircraft,’ the court ruling stated, as quoted by the news website TVTechnology.

The registration rule is therefore unlawful, the court concluded.

© Photo: Pixabay



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – United States