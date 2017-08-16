US President Trump's Approval Rating at Lowest Point Ever With 35%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Only 35 percent of US residents approve of the job performance of President Donald Trump, constituting a 2 percent drop in just two months, making it the lowest his approval has been during his tenure, a new survey conducted by the Marist Poll revealed on Wednesday.

According to the pollster, 55 percent disapprove of Trump’s activities as president. Trump’s rating dropped among Republicans as well, from 91 percent, down to 79 percent from June.

“While Republicans are still largely in Trump’s corner, the cautionary tale for the president lies in the softening of support at his base,” Lee Miringoff, the director of the survey, said commenting on the findings.

His organization noted that ex-President Barack Obama’s rating at the similar time in his tenure was 55 percent.

The poll asked 1,009 US adult residents, during the period between August 8 — August 12.

