US Policy on RT Part of Larger Offensive on Russia – Russian Ex-Ambassador to US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The situation with the RT broadcaster in the United States is part of a large offensive against Russia, the first deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s foreign affairs committee and former Russian ambassador in Washington Sergey Kislyak stated Thursday.

“It’s not just selective discrimination of our channel, it’s part of a large offensive against Russia,” Kislyak said.

Moreover, he explained that RT was ahead of Euronews in terms of its popularity in the United States. The TV channel represented alternative points of view, with most of the speakers being US citizens, according to the lawmaker.

Additionally, Kislyak stressed that giving the US viewer an opportunity to get acquainted with various alternative points of view is already perceived by the US political establishment as a challenge. He expressed regret at the fact that Russia has become a tool used in internal political struggles in the United States.

The lawmaker called the situation around RT “not just some wrong step in the administration of Donald Trump.”

“This is a well thought out step to squeeze our television channels out or complicate their work,” he said.

In addition, the former ambassador added that Russian media should be protected and Russia “should have the opportunity to remind the United States of observing the principles they proclaimed themselves.” Ex-ambassador recalled that the United States approved the concept of deterrence of Russia, which provides for the possible enforced development, which is an increase in military groups along Russian borders, economic pressure and a propaganda attacks on Russia, “because Russia is becoming increasingly influential.”

Meanwhile, last week, media reported that the US Senate Intelligence Committee asked senior managers from Facebook, Google and Twitter to testify in front of the US Congress at a public hearing scheduled for October as part of the probe into Russia’s alleged attempts to use social media to influence elections. Russia has faced multiple accusations on part of US officials and media of alleged interference in the US presidential election, although the claims have not been substantiated. Top Russian officials have repeatedly denied these allegations and stressed that Russia avoids interfering in other states’ domestic affairs.

