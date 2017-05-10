US Offers $10Mln Reward for Nusra Front Leader Information – DoS

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is offering a reward up to $10 million for information on the identification or whereabouts of Nusra Front leader Muhammad al-Jawlani, the head of al-Qaeda terror group affiliate Nusra Front (banned in Russia), the US Department of State said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of Muhammad al-Jawlani, leader of the al-Nusrah Front (ANF) terrorist group,” the release stated.

It is the first Rewards for Justice offer for a Nusra Front leader.

Nusra Front has carried out multiple terror attacks in Syria, including the kidnapping of 300 Kurdish civilians in April 2015 and the massacre of 20 residents of a Druze village two months later.

Nusra Front joined al-Qaeda in 2013 after falling out with the Islamic State terror group (also banned in Russia), and changed its name to Jabhat Fatah al Sham in July 2016.

Nusra Front merged with other terrorist groups in January, forming the umbrella Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, but the State Department noted it remains an al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria.

The State Department added al-Jawlani to the global terrorist sanctions list in May 2013, which froze his property and interests subject to US jurisdiction and imposed a travel ban and arms embargo on him.

© Photo: Vanessa Beeley



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – United States