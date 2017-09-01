US Navy Orders $156Mln Upgrades to Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles From Orbital

0

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Navy has awarded Orbital ATK a more than $156-million contract to upgrade Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles (AARGM), the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Orbital ATK Defense Electronic Systems [of] Northridge, California is being awarded a $156,831,389… contract for the full-rate production of… [the] Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM),” the release stated on Thursday.

The contract provides for the conversion of AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles into 230 AGM-88E AARGM All-Up-Rounds and six captive air training missiles as well as the services necessary for their manufacture, sparing and fleet deployment, the release said.

Work on the contract will be performed in Northridge and Ridgecrest in the US state of California and is expected to be completed in March 2019, according to the release.

