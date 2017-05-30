US Navy Awards $72Mln to Upgrade Command, Control Technology

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Navy has awarded a $72-million contract to upgrade information technology used for command and control communications, the defense and intelligence contractor Booz Allen Hamilton announced in a press release on Tuesday.

“Access to real-time operational information is critically important to our Navy’s mission,” Booz Allen Hamilton Vice President Jennie Brooks stated in the release.

Brooks explained the organization is dedicated to support the Navy’s modernization and other key initiatives, helping the Navy deter 21st-century threats and maintain freedom of the seas.

Booz Allen Hamilton specializes in helping defense and intelligence clients integrate and adapt to new technologies.

