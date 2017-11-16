US, Morocco Launch Global Initiative to Confront Homegrown Terrorism

0

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The threat of a homegrown terrorist attack is mounting as Daesh terror group tries to compensate for the loss of territory in Iraq and Syria by encouraging and plotting attacks elsewhere, the statement by the US State Department said.

“The United States and the Kingdom of Morocco, under the auspices of the Global Counterterrorism Forum and in partnership with the International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law, launched a global initiative to address homegrown terrorism on November 15-16, 2017,” the State Department said in a statement, adding that the launch event took place in Valletta, Malta.

The launch of the homegrown terrorism initiative brought together more than 70 government officials, law enforcement officers and non-governmental representatives from 25 countries, the statement noted.

Participants discussed ways to improve information sharing among governments and examined the various prevention and intervention programs in place to address the threat, the statement said.

The initiative was expected to produce a series of non-binding policy recommendations for detecting and preventing homegrown terrorists, the statement added.

CC0

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – United States

Related Post

 Activist: Tide in Congress ‘Slowly but Surely’ Tur... Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan on Sputnik Radio's Fault Lines spoke to Paul Kawika Martin, political and communications director with Peace Action, ...
Assaults Against Muslims in US Rise to Highest Lev... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Physical attacks on Muslims in the US rose nearly 40 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year and for the first time su...
Many US Prisoners Against Deterioration of Relatio... BANGKOK (Sputnik) — Russian businessman Viktor Bout, currently incarcerated in the United States, told Sputnik he expected to be transferred back to ...
Two People Killed as Result of Shooting in Town of... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two people were reportedly killed and one more injured on Wednesday as a result of a shooting in the town of Worthington in the US...