US, Morocco Launch Global Initiative to Confront Homegrown Terrorism

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The threat of a homegrown terrorist attack is mounting as Daesh terror group tries to compensate for the loss of territory in Iraq and Syria by encouraging and plotting attacks elsewhere, the statement by the US State Department said.

“The United States and the Kingdom of Morocco, under the auspices of the Global Counterterrorism Forum and in partnership with the International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law, launched a global initiative to address homegrown terrorism on November 15-16, 2017,” the State Department said in a statement, adding that the launch event took place in Valletta, Malta.

The launch of the homegrown terrorism initiative brought together more than 70 government officials, law enforcement officers and non-governmental representatives from 25 countries, the statement noted.

Participants discussed ways to improve information sharing among governments and examined the various prevention and intervention programs in place to address the threat, the statement said.

The initiative was expected to produce a series of non-binding policy recommendations for detecting and preventing homegrown terrorists, the statement added.