US Man Charged With Hate Crime in Deadly Kansas Bar Shooting

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A man in the US state of Kansas was charged by a federal grand jury on Tuesday for hate crime and firearm charges, the US Department of Justice stated in a press release.

“The Justice Department today announced the indictment of Adam W. Purinton, 52, of Olathe, Kansas,” the release stated on Friday. “Purinton was indicted by a federal grand jury on hate crime and firearm charges for shooting three men — including two Indian nationals — at an Olathe bar on Feb. 22, 2017.”

The release stated, citing court documents, that Purinton is accused of shooting and killing Srinivas Kuchibhotla because of his “actual and perceived” race, color, religion and national origin.

On February 22, Purinton shot three people at a Kansas bar, fatally wounding 32-year-old Kuchibhotla.

Media reported that Purinton yelled “get out of my country” to Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, another Indian man. The third victim shot was Ian Grillot, 24, who tried to intervene.

Purinton could face a maximum penalty of death or life in prison, the release noted.

