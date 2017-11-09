US Intelligence Committee, Fusion GPS Agree to Discuss Trump Dossier Next Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Nearly a month ago, House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes signed off on two subpoenas for Simpson to testify on the matter.

“[The] House Intelligence Committee, under the signatures of Mr. [Mike] Conaway and Mr. [Adam] Schiff, has agreed to withdraw Mr. [Devin] Nunes’ subpoena served on Mr. Simpson,” the statement said on Wednesday. “Mr. Simpson will instead sit for a voluntary interview next week.”

Simpson appeared before the panel on Wednesday, where he was questioned for ten hours behind closed doors. Levy stated that his client “told the truth” and demonstrated readiness to cooperate with the US Congress.

On October 24, the Washington Post reported that the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund Fusion GPS research on Trump’s alleged ties with Russia and possible coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin. Funds were reportedly sent through the law firm Perkins Coie until the end of October 2016.

In June 2016, firm’s founder Glenn Simpson employed former British spy Christopher Steele to probe Trump’s ties with Russia. The 35-pages document, published by BuzzFeed in January, contained unsubstantiated claims that Trump participated in activities that could make him vulnerable to Russian blackmail.

The US Congress is currently investigating Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election and the Trump campaign. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of collusion with the Trump campaign and accusations of meddling in the US democratic process saying such claims are absurd.