US Homeland Security Directs Departments, Agencies to Remove Kaspersky Products

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Homeland Security has directed US federal departments and agencies to discontinue use of Kaspersky products within the next 90 days, the agency said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The [Homeland Security Department] calls on [US] departments and agencies to identify any use or presence of Kaspersky products on their information systems in the next 30 days, to develop detailed plans to remove and discontinue present and future use of the products in the next 60 days, and at 90 days from the date of this directive, unless directed otherwise by DHS based on new information, to begin to implement the agency plans to discontinue use and remove the products from information systems,” the release said.

The move came after US Senator Amy Klobuchar had called on Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Elaine Duke to ensure that software made by Kaspersky Lab is not installed in any US election systems.

Earlier media reports suggested that the US government planned to limit the use of Kaspersky products in the country over the company’s alleged ties to Russian intelligence services in a move the Kremlin called “politicized.”

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – United States