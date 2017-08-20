US Duke University Removes Confederate General Statue in Wake of Charlottesville

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A decision to remove the monument from the chapel, where it stood among other historical US figures, was taken after discussing it with faculty, staff, students and alumni, the CBS news broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Moreover, it had been discovered that the statue had been vandalized on Thursday, according to the CBS.

The statue of Lee was at the heart of the deadly protest in Charlottesville last week, which left one dead and 19 others injured.

