US Detects Russian Bombers, Fighter Jets Near Alaska

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Two Russian Tu-95 bombers along with two Su-35 fighter jets were spotted near Alaska’s Air Defense Zone on Thursday morning, US media reported.

The aircraft were intercepted by two US F-22 fighter jets, Fox News reported on Thursday, citing US officials. The Russian jets stayed in international airspace.

In April, the United States detected a series of three bomber flights in and around Alaska.

Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said the flights of Russian strategic bombers were all conducted in a safe and professional manner with deference toward US airspace.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we’ll keep you up to speed!

© Photo: Russian Defense Ministry



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – United States