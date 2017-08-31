US Court Jails Daesh Terror Suspect for Almost 4 Years – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A 30-year-old Detroit man was sentenced Wednesday by a US district court to 45 months in prison for owning explosives which prosecutors claim he planned to use in a terror act, local media said.

“The defendant is a supporter of the terrorist organization… and he acquired the explosives and other weapons to prepare to engage in violent acts aligned with [Daesh, outlawed in Russia,” prosecutors said in court papers seen by the Detroit Free Press.

The suspect, Sebastian Gregerson, was arrested in July 2016 after he was red-flagged for publishing statements supportive of the Daesh terror group and relating to committing violent acts, the Department of Justice said.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of buying a firearm through a straw purchaser and of possessing unregistered destructive devices in spring this year. The DOJ said he bought grenade bodies containing high explosives and grenade fuses from an FBI undercover agent last March.

