US Congress Hearing on Kaspersky Lab Rescheduled

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Eugene Kaspersky, the CEO of Russia’s Kaspersky Lab, said on Thursday that the US Congress hearing, scheduled for September 27, where he was supposed to testify, was being postponed.

Kaspersky was invited to testify at the hearing of the US House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space and Technology on September 14. According to the committee’s chair Lamar Smith, the hearing was going to be held to discuss Kaspersky’s products and ensure that US federal systems were not susceptible to potential cyber espionage.

Last week, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke ordered all US federal departments and agencies to stop using Kaspersky Lab products within the next 90 days, saying that Kaspersky products represented a threat to security. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said discriminatory steps against the Kaspersky Lab cast a shadow on the image of the United States as a reliable partner and represent “a manifestation of unfair competition.”

