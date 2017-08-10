US Capitol, CIA & Pentagon HQs: Russian Jet Flies Over Washington DC (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, US media reported that the Russian aircraft flew over the US Capitol, the Pentagon and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) building at a low altitude, with a second flight taking the jet later in the day over Bedminster, New Jersey, where US President Donald Trump currently is.

The RT video shows the Washington Monument at some distance, with the camera then turning skyward and zooming in on the aircraft.

The flight was an observation mission carried out under the Treaty on Open Skies, which allows both the United States and Russia, as well as other participant states, conduct surveillance flights over each other’s territory.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a Russian monitoring team is carrying out a surveillance mission in the United States on August 7-12. The routes have been approved by the United States and US specialists on board the aircraft are monitoring the usage of surveillance equipment.

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in 1992 and came into effect in 2002. According to the treaty, the party states have the right to carry out surveillance flights over the territories of each other, with no limits in the areas of flight. It currently comprises 35 signatories, including the United States, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Turkey Sweden, and other European and Asian states.

