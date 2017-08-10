US Bunker Manufacturer Says Sales Increase by 90% Amid Tensions With N Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Gary Lynch, the CEO of Rising S Bunkers, told the FOX News broadcaster that people are concerned over North Korea’s nuclear activity, and that these fears have triggered a rapid growth in orders for underground fortifications.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has become aggravated in recent months due Pyongyang’s missile launches and nuclear tests, all of which are claimed to be in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The most recent actions occurred on July 4 and July 28, when Pyongyang conducted two separate tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

On Tuesday, North Korea said it was considering a missile strike on Guam, a Pacific island which hosts multiple US military bases. The same day, US President Donald Trump warned that if North Korea continued to threaten the United States, Pyongyang would be met with “fire and fury.”

