US Awards $235Mln to Supply Munitions to Navy, Marine Bases Worldwide

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The contracts, awarded to four companies from Alaska, California, and Florida, call for “munitions response actions, range sustainment, other munitions and environmental related services.”

“The maximum dollar value including the base period and four option years for all four contracts combined is $235 million,” the release said Thursday.

The contracts are all for five years with an expected completion date of August 2022, the Defense Department added.

