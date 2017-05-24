US Army Successfully Tests New Radar System During Counter-Artillery Exercise

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Army has successfully tested a new multi-mission radar system during its annual counter-artillery and mortar exercises, Northrop Grumman announced in a news release.

“The US Army selected Northrop Grumman Corporation’s Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar (HAMMR) to demonstrate its multi-mission capability at the 2017 counter-rocket, artillery and mortar (C-RAM) test at Yuma Proving Ground earlier this year,” the announcement said on Tuesday.

Northrop Grumman explained that HAMMR is a multi-mission sensor that provides the warfighter with situational awareness, counter-fire operations, air defense, early warning and airspace management capabilities.

“During this test, the system successfully detected and identified Groups I and II unmanned aerial systems, providing real-time situational awareness to the operator. HAMMR also validated its ability to connect to the Army’s Forward Area Air Defense command and control system,” the announcement stated.

HAMMR incorporates Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) fighter radar mounted on a ground vehicle or towable trailer to provide continuous 360-degree protection against multiple ground and airborne targets, Northrop Grumman added.

© Photo: YouTube/arronlee33



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – United States