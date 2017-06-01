US Army Orders $124Mln Support for Light Passenger, Transportation Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — DynCorp International has received an almost $125 million US Army contract to provide logistics support services for fleets of C-12, C-26 and UC-35 light passenger and transport aircraft carrying out military support missions, the Department of Defense announced.

“DynCorp International [of] Fort Worth, Texas was awarded a $124.4 million… contract for logistics support services for government-owned fixed-wing fleets performing transport aircraft missions,” the announcement said on Wednesday.

The Beechcraft C-12 Huron, the Fairchild C-26 Metroliner and the Cessna UC-35 Citation are all small passenger or light transport aircraft.

